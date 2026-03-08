Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for UFC 326: Get $1,000 FanCash for Holloway vs Oliveira

New customers can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo ahead of UFC 326 on Saturday, March 7 . The promotion offers 10 consecutive days of bet matches up to $100 daily, perfect for wagering on Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 7.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UFC 326 betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with 10 days of bet matches starting from account creation. Each day, place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer on any market, including UFC 326 fights. Fanatics Sportsbook matches your wager with FanCash up to $100 per day after the bet settles.

For example, if you bet $50 on Max Holloway to defeat Charles Oliveira in their BMF title rematch and your wager wins or loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. If you place the maximum $100 qualifying bet on Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder, you'll earn $100 in FanCash regardless of the outcome. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing you to earn up to $1,000 total in FanCash.

Key terms include:

• Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip each day.

• Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

• Minimum odds requirement of -200 or longer applies.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for UFC 326

Follow these steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before UFC 326:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Activate your account through email authentication. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip on day one. Place your first qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on UFC 326 markets with odds of -200 or longer. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) after the bet settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like UFC cards. Check the promotions tab frequently to discover new opportunities for bonus bets and enhanced odds on your favorite fights and sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.