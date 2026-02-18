Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Wednesday: Get $1K FanCash Over 10 Days, Starting With A Hockey or CBB First Bet

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to wager on today's thrilling hockey quarterfinals and college basketball slate. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion, perfect for Wednesday's action featuring USA and Canada in knockout hockey games plus marquee college hoops matchups. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to explore sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 18.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for hockey and basketball betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique 10-day bet match opportunity. Each day for 10 consecutive days, you can place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics will match your bet with FanCash up to $100 daily. This means you could earn the maximum $1,000 in FanCash by wagering $100 each day for 10 straight days.

For today's hockey quarterfinals, you could bet $50 on Team USA to defeat Sweden and receive $50 in FanCash when your wager settles. If the U.S. wins your bet at -150 odds, you'd collect your original stake plus winnings, while still earning the $50 FanCash match. Even if Team USA loses, you still receive the $50 FanCash match, providing additional betting opportunities for future games.

Key terms and conditions include:

You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip for each qualifying wager.

Only one qualifying bet per day counts toward the promotion.

Minimum odds requirement of -200 or longer applies to all qualifying wagers.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

The promotion runs for 10 consecutive days starting when you create your account.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for today's games

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Navigate to today's hockey quarterfinals or college basketball games and select your bet. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying cash bet of $1 or more on any market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) once your bet settles. Repeat this process daily for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing customers

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience throughout the sports calendar.

Current users can discover these ongoing promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These offers often include enhanced odds on popular markets, cashback opportunities, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like March Madness and playoff hockey.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.