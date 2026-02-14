Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 FanCash Bonus for NBA All-Star Weekend, CBB, Winter Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to enhance their NBA All-Star Weekend and college basketball betting experience. This 10-day bet matching promotion worth up to $1,000 provides the perfect backdrop for wagering on Rising Stars competition and crucial conference matchups. Available through Feb. 14, this welcome offer from one of the industry's leading sportsbook promos delivers daily value for qualifying bets.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for All-Star Weekend betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates through a straightforward daily bet matching system that rewards consistent wagering over 10 consecutive days. New customers must toggle on the promotion in their bet slip and place qualifying cash wagers of $1 or more with minimum odds of -200 each day. Fanatics Sportsbook matches each qualifying wager with FanCash equal to the bet amount, up to $100 per day.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Maximum FanCash of $100 per day for 10 straight days.

• Total potential FanCash earnings of $1,000 over the promotion period.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

• Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

Consider betting $50 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars tournament at +200 odds. If your wager wins, you collect $150 total ($100 profit plus your $50 stake) and receive $50 in FanCash. If the bet loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash match, softening the impact while maintaining your promotional benefits. This structure allows bettors to explore various NBA All-Star Weekend markets and college basketball conference games while building their FanCash balance daily.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for weekend basketball action

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing account registration and maintaining daily betting activity throughout the promotional period. Follow these steps to maximize your All-Star Weekend wagering experience:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your new account. Navigate to any eligible betting market and toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip. Place your first qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to earn the maximum FanCash rewards.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional value through daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and seasonal campaigns. The sportsbook's 'Promos' section within their mobile app showcases current offers tailored to major sporting events and trending betting markets. These promotions often include enhanced payouts on popular bet types, cashback opportunities on specific sports, and exclusive access to special betting markets during marquee events like NBA All-Star Weekend and March Madness.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.