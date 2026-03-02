Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 FanCash for NBA, NCAAB, and NHL Games Monday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for new users looking to bet on Monday's packed sports slate. With NBA games featuring Boston at Milwaukee and Clippers vs Warriors, plus conference tournament action in NCAAB and NHL playoff races heating up, bettors can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through 10 consecutive days of bet matching. This March 2 welcome offer provides daily opportunities to maximize your betting potential across multiple sports and sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA, NCAAB, and NHL betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a simple daily bet matching system that rewards consistent wagering over 10 consecutive days. New customers must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -200 or longer each day, and Fanatics will match that amount with FanCash up to $100 daily. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires toggling on the promotion in your bet slip before placing each qualifying wager.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Maximum $100 FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

• Total potential reward reaches $1,000 in FanCash.

• Qualifying wagers must have minimum odds of -200.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

• Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Celtics to cover the spread against Milwaukee and win, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash match, providing value regardless of the outcome. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus works perfectly for conference tournament games where you might wager $25 on a mid-major upset, earning $25 in FanCash whether your bracket-busting pick succeeds or fails.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for March 2 games

Getting started with this welcome offer requires completing registration and placing your first qualifying wager on NBA, NCAAB, or NHL action:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip each day. Place a $1+ cash wager on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) after your bet settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses beyond the welcome promo

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook's "Promos" section features daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses that complement your regular betting activity. These promotions often target specific games or leagues, making them particularly valuable during busy sports periods like March basketball tournaments and NHL playoff pushes. Check the Fanatics Sportsbook app frequently to discover new ways to enhance your betting experience beyond the initial welcome bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.