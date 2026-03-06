Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 FanCash for NBA, NCAAB, NHL and World Baseball Classic Betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days for Friday's loaded sports slate featuring NBA, NCAAB, NHL and World Baseball Classic action. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to explore sportsbook promos while wagering on March 6 games across multiple sports.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Friday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides a unique 10-day bet match structure that rewards consistent betting activity. New customers can earn up to $100 in FanCash daily by placing qualifying wagers on games like Mavericks vs. Celtics, Knicks vs. Nuggets, or any college basketball conference tournament matchups. The promotion requires placing a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -200 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.

Each qualifying wager receives a FanCash match equal to the bet amount, capped at $100 per day. For example, if you bet $50 on the Hurricanes vs. Capitals NHL game and it settles, you receive $50 in FanCash. If you wager $100 on an Indiana Pacers vs. Lakers spread bet, you earn the maximum $100 FanCash for that day. The promotion must be toggled on in your bet slip before placing each qualifying wager.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available to new customers only who don't have existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.

Must be 21 years or older and physically located in eligible states.

Requires toggling on the promotion in bet slip for each qualifying wager.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

Whether your NBA bet on the Celtics wins or loses, you still receive the FanCash match once the wager settles. The same applies to college basketball tournament bets or World Baseball Classic futures wagers. This structure provides value regardless of betting outcomes while encouraging daily engagement with the platform.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Friday's action

Getting started with this welcome offer is straightforward and positions you to bet on Friday's exciting sports lineup.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to Friday's games and select your preferred betting market with odds of -200 or longer. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place your qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on games like NBA matchups or college basketball tournament contests. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) once your bet settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with enhanced odds, parlay boosts, and special event bonuses tied to major sporting events like March Madness or playoff games. These additional opportunities can be found by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

Existing users often find value in daily odds boosts, weekend parlay specials, and sport-specific promotions that complement regular betting activity. The platform's promotional calendar typically aligns with major sporting events, providing timely offers that enhance the betting experience for active customers who have already claimed their Fanatics Sportsbook promo code welcome bonus.

