Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 FanCash for Sunday's College Basketball, NBA and NHL Action

Sunday's loaded sports slate featuring college basketball, NBA and NHL games provides the perfect opportunity to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 1.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Sunday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers a unique 10-day bet match opportunity. You can place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more each day for 10 consecutive days, and Fanatics will match each bet with FanCash up to $100 daily. This creates a maximum potential reward of $1,000 over the 10-day period.

The promotion works perfectly for Sunday's action-packed schedule. You could start with Michigan State vs. Indiana in college basketball, then move to the NBA slate featuring San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks or Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics. The NHL offers additional opportunities with Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins among the exciting matchups.

Key terms and conditions include:

Qualifying wagers must have odds of -200 or longer.

You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip each day.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

FanCash is issued after each qualifying wager settles.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

For example, if you place a $50 wager on the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game and it wins, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If the bet loses, you still receive the $50 FanCash match, providing value regardless of the outcome.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday's action

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete the identity verification process with your personal information. Navigate to Sunday's games and select your preferred matchup from college basketball, NBA or NHL. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match after the wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 days.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome promotion, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing bonuses and enhanced odds for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. These additional promotions can be found in the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

Existing users should check the promotions tab regularly, as Fanatics often introduces limited-time offers tied to major sporting events. Sunday's busy schedule of college basketball, NBA and NHL games could feature special boosts or enhanced payouts for specific markets or player props.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.