Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 FanCash for Wednesday's NBA, NCAAB, NHL Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers an exceptional opportunity to maximize their betting experience across Wednesday's loaded sports slate. With marquee NBA matchups, crucial college basketball showdowns, and compelling NHL action on March 4, bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through this 10-day bet match promotion. The comprehensive sportsbook promos landscape makes this an ideal time to join Fanatics Sportsbook.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Wednesday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with a unique 10-day bet match structure that rewards consistent wagering. Each day for 10 consecutive days, Fanatics matches your qualifying cash wager with FanCash up to $100 daily. This creates opportunities to earn up to $1,000 total while betting on exciting matchups like Thunder vs. Knicks or Houston vs. Baylor.

The promotion requires placing a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -200 or longer each day. You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip for each qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $50 on the Celtics to cover against Charlotte and your wager settles, Fanatics issues $50 in FanCash. If you wager $100 on the Golden Knights moneyline against Detroit, you receive the maximum $100 daily FanCash match.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available to new customers only.

Must be 21 years or older and located in eligible states.

One qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

Promotion must be activated in the bet slip daily.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes, positioning you to bet on Wednesday's compelling slate of games.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to any eligible betting market with odds of -200 or longer. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place your qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on games like Maple Leafs vs. Devils or Stanford vs. Notre Dame. Receive matching FanCash once your wager settles, then repeat daily for 10 consecutive days.

For complete details about betting options and platform features, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome promotion, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promos" section with daily boosts, special event bonuses, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. These promotions often coincide with major sporting events and can provide additional value for regular bettors.

Current users should consistently check the promotions tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover the latest offers. The platform typically features profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance options, and seasonal promotions that complement the regular betting experience across NBA, college basketball, NHL, and other major sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.