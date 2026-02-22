Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 FanCash on Sunday's NBA Matchups

Sunday's NBA slate delivers championship-caliber matchups perfect for claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match offer. The Feb. 22 promotion coincides with elite games including Cavaliers-Thunder, Nuggets-Warriors, and Celtics-Lakers. Explore more sportsbook promos for additional betting opportunities.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Sunday's NBA games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers a unique 10-day bet match opportunity. You'll receive FanCash equal to your daily qualifying wager, up to $100 per day, for 10 consecutive days starting when you create your account.

Here's how the promotion works for Sunday's games:

Place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -200 or longer on any NBA game.

Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager.

Receive matching FanCash up to $100 once your bet settles.

Repeat daily for 10 straight days to maximize your $1,000 potential reward.

For example, if you wager $50 on the Cavaliers to beat the Thunder and your bet wins, you'll receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash match. The same applies whether you're backing the Nuggets against Golden State or the Celtics versus the Lakers.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms found in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You must be 21 or older and physically located in an eligible state when wagering.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for NBA betting

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to begin earning FanCash on Sunday's NBA action:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Verify your email address to activate your account. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip. Place your first qualifying $1+ cash wager on any NBA game with odds of -200 or longer. Receive matching FanCash up to $100 once your wager settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section.

These recurring promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular NBA bets, profit boosts for same-game parlays, and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events. Check the promotions tab frequently to discover the latest offers available for your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.