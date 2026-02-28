Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 for NBA and College Basketball Saturday Slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for Saturday's loaded basketball schedule. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through 10 consecutive days of bet matches. Tonight's slate features premier NBA matchups and top college basketball games, making it an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos available through Feb. 28.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Saturday's basketball games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique 10-day bet match opportunity. You'll receive FanCash equal to your qualifying wager amount, up to $100 per day, for 10 consecutive days starting when you create your account. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and applies to any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

Place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -200 or longer.

Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip each day.

Receive up to $100 in FanCash per day after your wager settles.

Maximum total reward of $1,000 over 10 days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

For example, if you wager $50 on the Lakers vs. Warriors game and it wins, you'll receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash match. The same applies to college basketball games like Virginia vs. Duke or Kansas vs. Arizona.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Saturday's basketball slate

Getting started with this welcome offer is straightforward and perfect timing for tonight's basketball action.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification with your personal information and email authentication. Navigate to any basketball game from tonight's slate and select your bet. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place your qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match after your bet settles, then repeat daily for 10 days.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through regular promotions and betting boosts. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These ongoing offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, including NBA player props and college basketball spreads.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions to align with major sporting events and trending games. Check the Fanatics Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities and maximize your betting experience throughout the basketball season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.