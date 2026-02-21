Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 in FanCash for NBA, College Basketball, and Winter Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through 10 consecutive days of bet matching. This weekend's loaded sports calendar features exciting NBA post-All Star break action, marquee college basketball matchups including No. 2 Houston vs. No. 4 Arizona, and the thrilling conclusion of the 2026 Winter Games in Milan. New customers can claim $1,000 in bet matching while wagering on these premier sporting events. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 21.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for weekend sports betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with 10 consecutive days of bet matching, earning FanCash equal to your qualifying wager amount up to $100 per day. This promotion requires no bonus code and allows you to build your bankroll while betting on this weekend's exciting slate of NBA games, college basketball showdowns, and Winter Games medal competitions. You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place qualifying cash wagers of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer.

Key terms and conditions include:

Maximum $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

Total potential FanCash earnings of $1,000.

Qualifying wagers must have minimum odds of -200.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

For example, if you place a $50 wager on the Houston vs. Arizona college basketball game and it wins, you receive your winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash match, helping offset the loss while building your account balance for future wagers on NBA games or Winter Games events.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for weekend action

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and gets you ready to bet on this weekend's NBA, college basketball, and Winter Games action.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) after your bet settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific bet types, and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events like March Madness and playoff seasons.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional offerings to coincide with trending sports and major competitions. Existing users should regularly check the promotions tab to discover new ways to enhance their betting experience and potentially increase their winnings across NBA, college basketball, and other popular sports markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.