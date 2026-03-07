Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 in FanCash for Saturday's NBA, NCAAB, and WBC Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $1,000 in bet matches across 10 consecutive days, perfect timing for Saturday's loaded slate featuring NBA playoff positioning battles, college basketball conference tournaments, and World Baseball Classic pool play. New customers can earn $100 daily in FanCash while betting on marquee matchups like Thunder vs. Warriors and intense March Madness preparation games. Check out additional sportsbook promos available for Saturday's action as of March 7.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Saturday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with a unique 10-day bet matching opportunity that perfectly aligns with Saturday's basketball and baseball schedule. Each day for 10 consecutive days, you can place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics will match your bet with FanCash up to $100 daily.

The promotion requires you to toggle on the bet match feature in your bet slip before placing each qualifying wager. Key terms include:

Maximum $100 in FanCash per day for 10 straight days.

Total potential FanCash earnings of $1,000.

Minimum odds requirement of -200 or longer.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

For Saturday's slate, imagine betting $50 on the Thunder to cover the spread against Golden State. Whether Oklahoma City covers or falls short, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers. Similarly, a $75 wager on a college basketball conference tournament semifinal would earn you $75 in FanCash regardless of the outcome, providing additional betting opportunities for upcoming March Madness games.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's action

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps, allowing you to begin earning bet matches on Saturday's basketball and baseball games.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete the identity verification process by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Make your first deposit using any of the available payment methods. Navigate to Saturday's games and select your preferred wager on NBA, college basketball, or World Baseball Classic action. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before confirming your wager. Place your qualifying cash bet of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match after your wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 consecutive days.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the basketball and baseball seasons. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience on games like Saturday's NBA slate and college tournament action.

Current users can discover these rotating promotions by checking the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These offers often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific bet types, and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events like March Madness and the World Baseball Classic.

