Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 in FanCash for Thursday's NBA, NCAAB, NHL Action

New customers can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash while betting on Thursday's loaded sports slate. With NBA showdowns, college basketball conference tournaments, and NHL playoff positioning games, March 5 offers prime betting opportunities. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with 10 consecutive days of bet matches, delivering FanCash equal to your qualifying wager amount up to $100 per day. This promotion requires no promo code and activates automatically when you toggle it on in your bet slip.

Each qualifying wager must be at least $1 with odds of -200 or longer on any eligible market. You can target Thursday's exciting matchups like Warriors vs. Rockets, where Golden State's veteran leadership clashes with Houston's dynamic offense. If you place a $50 wager on the Warriors to cover the spread and they win, you receive your payout plus $50 in FanCash. If the Warriors fail to cover, you still earn the $50 FanCash match.

Key terms include:

• Available to new customers only in eligible states.

• Must apply the promotion in your bet slip daily.

• One qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

• Maximum $1,000 total FanCash over 10 days.

The promotion works perfectly for college basketball's conference tournament action, where Patriot League quarterfinals feature win-or-go-home intensity. Whether you back Navy against Bucknell or target the Nets vs. Heat NBA clash, each qualifying bet earns matched FanCash.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Thursday's action

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes, positioning you to bet on Thursday's NBA, NCAAB, and NHL games.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Verify your email address to activate your account. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip. Place your first qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount after it settles. Repeat daily for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into their platform features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These daily and weekly promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular games, profit boosts for parlays, and special offers tied to major sporting events.

Current users can find these additional bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The promotions rotate frequently and may include odds boosts for Thursday's NBA games, enhanced payouts for college basketball tournament bets, or special NHL playoff positioning bonuses.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.