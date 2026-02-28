Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 Matched in FanCash for Alabama vs. Tennessee

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash while betting on Saturday's marquee matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. This welcome offer provides 10 consecutive days of bet matches, making it perfect timing for the Feb. 29 showdown between these ranked SEC rivals. Don't miss out on the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Alabama vs. Tennessee betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value through its 10-day bet match structure. New customers can earn FanCash equal to their qualifying wager amount, up to $100 per day, for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and applies to wagers with minimum odds of -200.

Here's how the promotion works in practice:

• Place a $50 cash wager on Alabama to cover the spread and receive $50 in FanCash when the bet settles.

• Bet $100 on Tennessee moneyline and earn $100 in FanCash regardless of the outcome.

• Make a $25 wager on the total points and get $25 in FanCash added to your account.

The key requirements include toggling on the promotion in your bet slip daily and placing at least $1 on eligible markets. Whether Alabama pulls off the upset or Tennessee defends home court, you'll receive matching FanCash up to your daily limit. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus maximizes value over an extended period rather than requiring large initial deposits.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Saturday's game

Getting started with this welcome offer takes just minutes before tip-off between Alabama and Tennessee. Follow these simple steps to activate your account and begin earning FanCash:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Verify your email address to activate your account fully. Navigate to the Alabama vs. Tennessee betting markets and select your wager. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your bet. Place your qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The platform regularly features odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience beyond the initial welcome promotion.

Current users can find these ongoing promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These offers often include enhanced payouts for specific games, cashback opportunities, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like March Madness and championship games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.