Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $200 FanCash for NBA, World Baseball Classic and Players Championship Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to capitalize on Wednesday's packed sports schedule. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash immediately when wagering on NBA games, World Baseball Classic matchups, or the Players Championship. This March 11 welcome offer provides substantial value for bettors looking to explore sportsbook promos across multiple sports.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Wednesday's sports action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place a qualifying $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500. Once your bet settles, Fanatics immediately credits your account with $200 in FanCash. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo applies to all Wednesday's featured events, including late-season NBA games where playoff positioning remains crucial.

Consider wagering on an NBA team's moneyline or spread as they battle for postseason seeding. If you bet $5 on a team to win and they succeed, you receive both your original winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Should your team lose the game, you still earn the full $200 FanCash reward, making this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus particularly attractive.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager.

Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account opening.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms found in the app.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer

Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus for Wednesday's NBA, World Baseball Classic, and Players Championship betting opportunities.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from your device's app store. Create your account by providing required personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your new account. Navigate to any qualifying market for Wednesday's games and toggle on the promotion in your bet slip. Place your $5 qualifying wager on NBA action, World Baseball Classic games, or Players Championship golf betting markets. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The platform frequently features profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special event bonuses that complement your regular betting activity. These promotions often coincide with major sporting events like playoff games, tournament action, and championship rounds.

Current users can discover the latest bonus offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. The promotions tab updates regularly with new opportunities, including same-game parlay boosts and specific sport-focused bonuses that enhance your betting experience across NBA, golf, and international baseball competitions.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.