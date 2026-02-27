Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 for Friday's NBA, NCAAB, and NHL Action
Friday's loaded sports slate featuring NBA, college basketball and NHL games provides the perfect opportunity to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days through this welcome offer. With premier matchups like Nuggets vs. Thunder and Knicks vs. Bucks highlighting tonight's action, bettors can explore extensive sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 27.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for tonight's games
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates through a 10-day bet match system that rewards consistent wagering. New customers place qualifying cash wagers of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics matches each bet with FanCash up to $100 daily. This creates opportunities to earn the maximum $1,000 reward while betting on tonight's exciting basketball and hockey matchups.
The promotion requires toggling on the bet match feature in your bet slip before placing each qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $50 on the Nuggets to cover the spread against the Thunder and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash regardless of whether Denver wins or loses. Similarly, a $75 wager on Michigan to beat Illinois in college basketball would generate $75 in FanCash once the game concludes.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Available to new customers only who don't have existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.
- Must be 21 years or older and physically located in eligible states.
- One qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.
- Promotion must be applied in the bet slip for each qualifying wager.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Friday's action
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes and positions you to bet on tonight's compelling slate of games.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website to create your account.
- Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth and last four SSN digits.
- Make your first deposit using any available payment method.
- Navigate to tonight's NBA, college basketball or NHL games and select your bet.
- Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before confirming your wager.
- Place your qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer.
- Receive matching FanCash once your bet settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 days.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These bonus opportunities frequently target major sporting events and popular betting markets, giving seasoned bettors additional value on their wagers. Current users can discover these promotions by checking the dedicated 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.
The sportsbook typically features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers and special event bonuses that complement regular betting activity. These promotions often coincide with high-profile games like tonight's NBA and NHL matchups, providing extra incentive to stay engaged with the platform throughout the sports calendar.
