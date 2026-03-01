Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 Matched in FanCash for NBA Sunday Slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to maximize their betting potential with today's loaded NBA Sunday slate. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10X $100 bet match promotion, perfect for wagering on marquee matchups including Spurs vs. Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, and 76ers vs. Celtics. This March 1 welcome offer provides excellent value for basketball betting enthusiasts looking to explore top sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA Sunday betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates through a unique 10-day bet match system that rewards consistent wagering activity. New users must place qualifying cash wagers of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each day, Fanatics matches your qualifying wager with FanCash up to $100, creating potential total rewards of $1,000.

The promotion requires users to toggle on the bet match feature in their bet slip before placing each qualifying wager. Only one qualifying bet per day counts toward the promotion, and FanCash is issued after each wager settles. For today's NBA action, you could bet $50 on the Spurs to cover the spread against the Knicks and receive $50 in FanCash if you've activated the promotion.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

Minimum qualifying wager of $1 with odds -200 or longer.

Maximum $100 FanCash match per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Must apply promotion in bet slip for each qualifying wager.

If you place a $75 wager on the Timberwolves to beat the Nuggets and win, you'll collect your cash winnings plus $75 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still receive the $75 FanCash match, providing valuable cushion for future wagering opportunities on upcoming NBA games.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for NBA Sunday games

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing account registration and placing your first qualifying wager on today's NBA slate.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Make your first deposit using available banking methods. Navigate to today's NBA games and select your preferred betting market. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds -200 or longer on games like 76ers vs. Celtics. Receive matching FanCash after your wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 consecutive days.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance betting value throughout the NBA season. These rotating offers often target specific games or betting markets, providing additional ways to maximize your wagering potential.

Current customers can discover the latest promotional offerings by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The platform consistently updates available bonuses and enhanced odds opportunities, ensuring regular users have access to valuable betting incentives beyond their initial sign-up experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.