Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with up to $2,000 in FanCash for Monday Night Football on Sunday, Nov. 16. The Las Vegas Raiders look to end their three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys in what promises to be a compelling matchup. Both teams are struggling, with the Cowboys losing their last two games before their bye week, making this an ideal opportunity to explore sportsbook promos.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Cowboys vs Raiders
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. You must place a $1 minimum cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. For example, if you bet $150 on the Raiders to cover the spread and they fail to do so, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Daily wagers must be placed for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
- Maximum of $200 in FanCash per day, totaling up to $2,000.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required.
If you bet $100 on the Cowboys moneyline and they win, you keep your original stake plus winnings, but no FanCash is awarded since winning bets don't qualify. The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo specifically rewards losing wagers to help new customers explore different betting markets. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus provides excellent value for those looking to bet on Monday Night Football action between these struggling teams.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming this offer is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to get started before the Cowboys and Raiders kick off:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, you receive FanCash equal to your stake up to $200 within 72 hours.
- Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more information about this sportsbook, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-user offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These additional offers can be found in the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where users can discover daily and weekly opportunities to maximize their wagering value.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on an MNF wager.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.