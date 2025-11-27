Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Chiefs vs. Cowboys
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with the chance to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while betting on Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning after impressive Week 12 victories, with the Chiefs rallying past Indianapolis to reach 6-5 and the Cowboys stunning Philadelphia with 24 unanswered points. This Thursday, Nov. 27 matchup presents an excellent opportunity to take advantage of current sportsbook promos and back either Patrick Mahomes or Dak Prescott in this crucial contest.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Chiefs vs. Cowboys
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. New users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each losing bet earning FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. All qualifying wagers must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to be eligible for the promotion.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Chiefs to cover the spread against Dallas and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. Alternatively, if you place a $200 wager on Dak Prescott to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and it loses, you'll earn the maximum daily FanCash amount of $200. The key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is awarded only when wagers settle as losses.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Maximum of $200 in FanCash can be earned per day.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and can be completed before the kickoff of the Chiefs vs. Cowboys game. Follow these steps to get started:
- Click any link on this page to visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Chiefs vs Cowboys market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours, up to $200 per day.
- Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more information about this promotion and platform features, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and enhanced odds opportunities. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing promotions complement the new-user offer and provide additional betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any Thanksgiving football wager.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.