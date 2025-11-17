Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Cowboys vs. Raiders
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users betting on Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Nov. 17. Both teams are looking to bounce back from recent struggles, with the Raiders on a three-game losing streak and the Cowboys dropping both games before their bye week. New bettors can take advantage of this generous welcome offer and explore other sportsbook promos available for this primetime matchup.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Cowboys vs. Raiders
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the losing amount in FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Cowboys to cover the spread against the Raiders and the bet loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you wager $50 on the Raiders moneyline and it wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day. The promotion terms include:
- Minimum $1 daily wager required with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- No promo code needed for activation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Cowboys vs. Raiders game requires three simple steps. Follow this process to maximize your FanCash earnings for Monday Night Football betting.
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method and verify your account through email authentication.
- Place your first daily wager of $1 or more on any Cowboys vs. Raiders market with odds of -500 or longer to begin the 10-day promotion.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently offers ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers, in addition to the new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular markets, such as Monday Night Football spreads and player props for games like Cowboys vs. Raiders.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on a Cowboys vs. Raiders bet.
Compare online sportsbook promos
Claim more offers below to unlock thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.