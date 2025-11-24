Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users betting on Monday Night Football's Week 12 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 24. Christian McCaffrey will face his former Carolina Panthers team for the first time since joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, creating compelling storylines for this NFC playoff hopeful showdown. New bettors can take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos available for this primetime clash.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each losing bet earning FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and offers excellent value for Monday Night Football betting.
Here's how the offer works for the 49ers vs Panthers game:
- Place a $50 bet on McCaffrey to score a touchdown at -150 odds that loses - receive $50 in FanCash.
- Wager $100 on the 49ers to cover the spread that wins - no FanCash earned, but you keep your winnings.
- Bet $200 on the total points over that loses - earn the maximum $200 in FanCash for that day.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:
- The minimum odds on your bet must be -500 or longer for qualifying wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- FanCash is issued within 72 hours of losing wager settlement.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming this promotion for the McCaffrey reunion game requires three simple steps:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip and place your first $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
The registration process requires basic personal information, including your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Once verified, you can immediately start betting on the 49ers-Panthers matchup and other available markets. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review for additional insights about this platform.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special Monday Night Football promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like player props and same-game parlays during primetime games.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any Panthers vs. 49ers Monday Night Football wager.
Compare more MNF sportsbook promos
There are even more great offers out there from top operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel. Check them out below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.