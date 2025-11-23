Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 12
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash as NFL Week 12 brings us exciting matchups like the Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday, Nov. 23. New users can capitalize on other compelling games, including the Buccaneers looking to rebound against the Rams and Aaron Rodgers potentially returning to Chicago with the Steelers. This welcome offer pairs perfectly with other sportsbook promos available for the weekend's action.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Week 12
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers with up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. You must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash within 72 hours. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo applies to any NFL Week 12 matchup, whether you're backing the Chiefs on the moneyline to bounce back against Indianapolis or betting on the over and the high-scoring potential when Tampa Bay faces the Rams.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:
- Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum FanCash earned per day is $200.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Offer runs for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required.
For example, if you wager $150 on the Chiefs to cover the spread against the Colts and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $50 on Aaron Rodgers to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes in his potential return to Chicago and win, you keep your winnings but don't earn FanCash for that day.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 12
Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few simple steps to start betting on NFL Week 12 action. Follow these instructions to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Register with your personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any NFL Week 12 game with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, you will receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more details about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-user offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Regular users can find profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special game-day promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often target specific games and player props, giving bettors additional value on their NFL Week 12 wagers and beyond.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any NFL Week 12 game.
