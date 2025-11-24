Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Panthers vs. 49ers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with up to $2,000 in FanCash ahead of Monday Night Football's Panthers vs. 49ers matchup on Sunday, Nov. 24. This compelling showdown marks Christian McCaffrey's first game against his former Carolina Panthers teammates since joining San Francisco in 2022. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while targeting this NFC playoff hopefuls clash.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Panthers vs. 49ers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each losing bet earning FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. All qualifying wagers must have minimum odds of -500 or longer.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Panthers to cover the spread against the 49ers and lose, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if your Panthers bet wins, you keep your winnings but receive no FanCash for that day. The promotion terms include several important conditions:
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, totaling up to $2,000 over 10 days.
- No promo code required for activation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process before the Panthers and 49ers kick off. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your welcome offer:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on Panthers vs. 49ers or any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily $1+ wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our complete Fanatics Sportsbook review for additional insights into this platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing promotions frequently target popular games like Monday Night Football matchups, providing enhanced value for regular bettors throughout the NFL season.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any Panthers vs. 49ers Monday Night Football wager.
Compare more online sportsbook promos
Claim this Fanatics promo and then check out the offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.