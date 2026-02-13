Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Unlock $1,000 in FanCash for NBA All-Star Weekend, CBB, Winter Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to enhance their NBA All-Star Weekend and college basketball betting experience. This 10-day bet match promotion worth up to $1,000 provides the perfect backdrop for wagering on Rising Stars competition and crucial conference matchups. Available through Feb. 13, this welcome offer allows bettors to maximize their action across multiple days of premium basketball content and exciting sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for All-Star Weekend betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a simple daily structure that rewards consistent betting activity over 10 consecutive days. New customers must place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer each day, and Fanatics will match that wager with FanCash up to $100 daily. This creates opportunities to bet on NBA All-Star Weekend events like the Rising Stars tournament, where Team Melo, Team Austin, Team Vince, and Team T-Mac showcase young talent in fast-paced competition.

For example, if you wager $50 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars competition and they emerge victorious, you receive your winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash match, providing value regardless of the outcome. The promotion requires toggling on the bet match feature in your bet slip for each qualifying wager.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Available to new customers only in eligible states.

• Must place qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.

• Maximum $100 FanCash per day, $1,000 total over the promotion period.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

• Qualifying wagers must have odds of -200 or longer.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for basketball betting

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a straightforward registration and betting process. Follow these steps to maximize your NBA All-Star Weekend and college basketball wagering:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to the bet slip and toggle on the Bet Match promotion. Place your first qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to earn the maximum $1,000 in FanCash.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offerings beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular users can find ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often coincide with major sporting events like NBA All-Star Weekend, March Madness, and playoff seasons, providing enhanced betting opportunities throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.