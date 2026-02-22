FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer without needing a code for the USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game. The $100 bonus bet offer is available when you bet $5 and it wins on Sunday's hockey showdown. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 22.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for USA vs. Canada

This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code to activate. New users simply need to download the app, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on Canada to win the Gold Medal Game at +120 odds and your wager wins, you would receive your original $5 stake plus $6 in winnings, along with $100 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on USA moneyline at +110 odds and win, you would receive $55 in withdrawable cash without the $50 bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Gold Medal Game

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer before the USA vs. Canada matchup:

Register for a new FanDuel account by clicking the registration link and providing your personal information including date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Place your initial $5 real money wager on any betting market, including the Gold Medal Game between USA and Canada. If your bet wins, receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities. These ongoing offers include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that can enhance your betting experience throughout the hockey tournament and beyond.

Current FanDuel customers should regularly check the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest bonus opportunities. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers to coincide with major sporting events, ensuring bettors have access to enhanced value on their wagers.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.