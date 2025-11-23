FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win for NFL Week 12
New users can claim a generous welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required for NFL Week 12 action on Sunday, Nov. 23. Simply bet $5 on any game and receive $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins. With marquee matchups like the Colts visiting the Chiefs and the Rams hosting the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, there are plenty of opportunities to capitalize on sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for NFL Week 12
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and offers excellent value for new bettors. After registering and making a minimum $5 deposit, place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 12 market. If your bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours in addition to your regular winnings.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum $5 deposit and initial wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Colts to cover the spread against Kansas City and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if you use those bonus bets on a +100 odds market and win, you'll receive $150 in withdrawable cash, not $300. This FanDuel sign-up bonus provides excellent opportunities to explore different betting markets across NFL Week 12's exciting slate of games.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo for NFL Week 12
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and takes just minutes. Follow these simple steps to get started with your NFL Week 12 betting:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete the sign-up process with your personal information and verify your account.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 12 market, such as the Rams-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football matchup.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue betting.
Remember, no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is needed to claim this offer. For more detailed information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses change regularly, so checking frequently ensures you don't miss out on enhanced betting opportunities throughout the NFL season.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
Compare more NFL Week 12 promos
Claim more offers and see how FanDuel stacks up to other top operators like DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.