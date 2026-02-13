FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA All-Star Weekend and College Basketball Action

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to capitalize on NBA All-Star Weekend festivities and college basketball's conference play intensity. This $100 bonus becomes available when your initial $5 wager wins on Friday, Feb. 13. Basketball fans can explore extensive sportsbook promos while the Rising Stars competition and crucial college matchups unfold.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for basketball betting

New FanDuel users can claim this welcome bonus without entering any FanDuel promo code during registration. The straightforward structure requires a $5 minimum deposit and an initial $5 wager on any available market. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Consider these key terms and conditions for the offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to access the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place your first $5 real money wager on any betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Winning bonus bet payouts exclude the original bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars competition at +200 odds and they claim victory, you receive your original $5 stake plus $10 in winnings, plus the $100 bonus. Alternatively, if you wager $5 on a college basketball underdog at +150 odds and they cover the spread, you collect $7.50 in winnings alongside your $5 stake and the $100 bonus reward.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for All-Star Weekend

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer requires completing four simple steps before placing your basketball wagers.

Register for a new FanDuel account by providing personal information including date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first $5 real money wager on NBA All-Star Weekend events or college basketball games.

New users can explore comprehensive betting options while learning more through our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and bonuses often coincide with major sporting events like All-Star Weekend and March Madness, providing enhanced value for active bettors throughout the basketball season.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.