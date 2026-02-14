FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA All-Star Weekend, College Basketball, Winter Games

New users can claim a valuable welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required this Saturday, Feb. 14. The $100 bonus opportunity activates when your initial $5 wager wins on NBA All-Star Weekend action or college basketball matchups. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos while the Rising Stars competition and conference play heat up across the hardwood.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for All-Star Weekend betting

This straightforward welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate the $100 reward. New customers simply place a $5 minimum wager on any available market, and winning bets trigger the bonus within 72 hours. The offer covers all NBA All-Star Weekend events, college basketball games, and winter sports competitions scheduled for the weekend.

Key terms include the following conditions:

• Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your welcome bonus.

• Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

• Place your initial $5 real money wager on any betting market.

• Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.

• Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

• Winning bonus bets return only the profit portion, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you wager $5 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars competition at +200 odds and they capture the title, you receive your $10 profit plus the original $5 stake. FanDuel then credits your account with $100 in bonus bets. If you later use $50 of those bonus funds on a college basketball spread bet at -110 odds and win, you collect approximately $45.45 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for weekend basketball action

Getting started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes through the mobile app. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus before the Rising Stars competition tips off.

Register for your new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the mobile app in eligible states. Complete the verification process with your personal information and download the app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying $5 wager on NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, or winter sports markets. Collect your $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

Check out our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides bonus opportunities and profit boosts for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special promotions tied to NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. The sportsbook frequently enhances popular betting markets with improved payouts and bonus bet refunds on qualifying wagers.

Navigate to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse all available offers for your account. These ongoing promotions complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide additional value for both casual and frequent bettors during peak sporting weekends.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.