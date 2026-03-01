FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA Sunday Slate

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $100 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday's loaded NBA slate. The March 1 promotion provides excellent value for bettors targeting crucial games like Spurs vs. Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, and 76ers vs. Celtics. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to maximize your betting potential.

How the FanDuel promo code welcome offer works for NBA Sunday games

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for new users to claim $100 in bonus bets. Simply place a $5 initial wager on any available market, and if your bet wins, FanDuel awards the bonus within 72 hours. This makes Sunday's NBA slate particularly appealing for new bettors looking to capitalize on playoff-race drama.

Key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wins.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Celtics to beat the 76ers at -150 odds and win, you receive your original stake plus winnings, plus $100 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, no bonus bets are awarded. When using your $100 bonus on a +200 underdog bet that wins, you receive $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday NBA betting

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer and bet on Sunday's crucial NBA matchups:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make a minimum $5 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 real money wager on any NBA market, such as Spurs vs. Knicks or Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. If your bet wins, receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Use bonus bets within seven days and complete the one-time playthrough requirement.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These promotions frequently target popular leagues like the NBA, especially during crucial stretches of the season.

Current FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The platform updates these bonuses regularly, providing both new and existing customers with valuable betting enhancements throughout the year.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.