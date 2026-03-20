FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 in Bonus Bets for March Madness Round 1 Friday Games

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on March Madness Round 1 Friday games. This welcome bonus provides excellent value for bettors looking to wager on today's action-packed tournament slate. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of March 20.

How the FanDuel March Madness promo code offer works for Friday's games

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and provides substantial value for new customers. After signing up and making a minimum $5 deposit, you receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token can be applied to any wager with a maximum refund of $300 if your bet loses.

Consider betting on the (10) Santa Clara vs. (7) Kentucky matchup with your first No Sweat Token. If you wager $200 on Kentucky to cover the spread and they fall short, you receive $200 in bonus bets as a refund. However, if Kentucky covers successfully, you keep your winnings plus the original stake. The same applies to other Friday games like (16) Long Island University vs. (1) Arizona, where Arizona opens as heavy -30.5 favorites.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token on losing bets.

Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for March Madness Round 1 betting

Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Friday's tournament action.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by providing basic personal information including your date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your welcome bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your account and bonus eligibility. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after completing registration. Select your wager on games like (9) Utah State vs. (8) Villanova or (11) Miami Ohio vs. (6) Tennessee, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your bet. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings instantly to your preferred payment method.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers during March Madness

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout March Madness. The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced odds on popular tournament matchups, parlay boosts for multi-game wagers, and special promotions tied to specific outcomes. These FanDuel promo codes and offers can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the mobile app.

Regular users should check the promotions tab daily during the tournament for updated offers. FanDuel often provides same-game parlay boosts, profit boosts on specific bet types, and bonus bet opportunities for active customers betting on college basketball action.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.