FanDuel Promo Code: Claim up to $3,000 Bonus Bets for NCAA Tournament Round 2

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on NCAA Tournament Round 2 Saturday. The March Madness action features eight thrilling matchups, and bettors can explore sportsbook promos available through March 21.

How the FanDuel no sweat token offer works for NCAA Tournament betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus provides new users with incredible value during March Madness. No promo code is required to claim this offer, which delivers one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token protects wagers up to $300, making it perfect for betting on Saturday's Round 2 games.

The offer includes several key terms and conditions:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your bet loses.

Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Consider betting on the (1) Michigan vs. (9) Saint Louis matchup using your first No Sweat Token. If you wager $200 on Michigan to cover the spread and they fall short, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Wolverines cover and you win, you keep your original stake plus winnings with no bonus bet refund needed.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for March Madness Round 2

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer and start betting on Saturday's NCAA Tournament games:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup completion. Select any NCAA Tournament Round 2 game and toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing your bet. If your wager loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $300 within 72 hours.

New users can learn more about additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users throughout March Madness. Regular customers can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promotions' section.

The sportsbook frequently updates these FanDuel promo codes and bonuses, particularly during major sporting events like the NCAA Tournament. Existing users should check the promotions tab regularly to discover new betting opportunities and enhanced payouts for Round 2 games and beyond.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.