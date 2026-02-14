FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 Bonus Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend and College Basketball

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $100 in bonus bets when betting on NBA All-Star Weekend festivities and college basketball matchups. This sportsbook promos opportunity requires just a $5 qualifying wager on Sunday, Feb. 16 action.

How the FanDuel promo code welcome offer works for All-Star Weekend betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus operates on a simple win-and-get structure that rewards successful first-time bettors. New customers who place a $5 qualifying wager will receive $100 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. No promotional code is required to activate this offer.

Key terms and conditions include the following details:

Minimum deposit of $5 required to fund your new account.

Initial qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your first wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings from successful bonus wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars competition at +200 odds and they capture the title, you would receive your original $10 payout plus $100 in bonus bets. If Team Austin wins instead, you would only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving the bonus.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA All-Star Weekend

Claiming your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes through the mobile app.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with required personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on NBA All-Star Weekend events or college basketball games. Receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into betting markets and platform features.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers help enhance your betting experience across NBA, college basketball, and other major sporting events.

