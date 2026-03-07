FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 Bonus Bets for UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $100 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins on UFC 326. This welcome bonus provides an excellent opportunity to bet on the highly anticipated lightweight rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira for the "BMF" title. Check out additional sportsbook promos available for Saturday, March 7.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UFC 326 betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

This offer works perfectly for UFC 326, where you could place your qualifying $5 bet on the Holloway vs Oliveira main event. The key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.

$100 in bonus bets must be used within seven days of issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings from successful bonus bet wagers.

FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app download required to claim the bonus.

For example, if you bet $5 on Holloway to win at +150 odds and he defeats Oliveira, you would receive your original $5 stake plus $7.50 in winnings, along with $100 in bonus bets. If you then use those bonus bets on a +100 market and win, you would collect $100 in withdrawable cash without the bonus stake returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for UFC 326

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before UFC 326 begins Saturday night.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 into your new account. Place a $5 real money wager on any UFC 326 market or other available betting option. If your bet wins, collect $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue betting.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout major sporting events like UFC 326. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience beyond the initial welcome offer.

Current FanDuel customers can discover these FanDuel promo codes and promotional opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These offers frequently change based on upcoming events and provide additional value for your UFC 326 betting action.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

