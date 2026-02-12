FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 Bonus for NBA, CBB, and 2026 Winter Games

New bettors can capitalize on Thursday's loaded sports slate with a FanDuel promo code welcome offer that delivers $100 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. The $100 bonus opportunity arrives perfectly timed for NBA Western Conference battles, college basketball conference play, and Winter Games competition. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available Feb. 12.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for Thursday's games

This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code entry during registration, making the claiming process straightforward for new users. Simply deposit $5 and place your first real money wager on any available market, including tonight's Milwaukee at Oklahoma City showdown or tomorrow's alpine skiing finals. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any market.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

For example, if you bet $5 on Milwaukee to cover the spread against Oklahoma City and win, you receive $100 in bonus bets. Using those bonus funds on a +100 odds market that wins returns $100 in withdrawable cash, but the bonus amount itself is not included. Alternatively, if your initial $5 wager on a college basketball total loses, no bonus bets are awarded.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA and Winter Games betting

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes before tonight's NBA action tips off.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on NBA games, college basketball, or Winter Games markets. Collect $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

New users can explore comprehensive betting options and platform features by reading our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses frequently include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions tied to major games and tournaments. Current users can discover the latest offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application, where new bonuses and enhanced odds opportunities are updated regularly.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.