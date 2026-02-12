FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 Bonus for NBA, CBB, Pebble Beach and Winter Games Thursday

Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets If It Wins - Win $100

New users can claim a stellar welcome offer without needing a FanDuel promo code when betting on Thursday's loaded sports slate. The $100 bonus opportunity activates when your initial $5 wager wins on NBA action, college basketball, PGA Tour competition or Winter Games events. Thursday's diverse lineup of sportsbook promos makes Feb. 12 an ideal time to get started with this welcome bonus.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Thursday's games

This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no special code entry to activate the $100 bonus opportunity. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. When that initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

• Your initial deposit must be at least $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus.

• The qualifying wager can be placed on any sport or betting market available on the platform.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after they are credited to your account.

• When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned as withdrawable cash, not the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Bucks to cover the spread against Thunder and Milwaukee wins, you receive your original $5 plus winnings, then get $100 in bonus bets. If you later use a $50 bonus bet on Lakers moneyline at +120 odds and Los Angeles wins, you would receive $60 in withdrawable cash. The FanDuel sign-up bonus creates multiple opportunities to build your bankroll across tonight's NBA slate, college basketball conference battles, PGA Tour action at Pebble Beach, or Winter Games competition.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel promo codes for Thursday's sports action

Getting started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes before you can bet on tonight's games. Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome bonus and start wagering on NBA, college basketball, golf or Winter Games events.

Register for your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by providing basic personal information and downloading the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying $5 wager on any available betting market, such as Bucks-Thunder, Lakers-Mavericks, or Pebble Beach tournament winner. If your bet wins, collect your $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours and use them on additional wagers.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel revie w for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. These bonus offers and odds boosts can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel mobile app. Current users often find enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, profit boosts for parlay wagers, and special promotions tied to major sporting events like tonight's NBA games or PGA Tour competition.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.