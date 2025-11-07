FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $150 Bonus for Thursday Night Football
The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to capitalize on Thursday Night Football action on Nov. 14. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $150 bonus when you bet $5 and win. Take advantage of competitive sportsbook promos while the Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders in this Week 10 matchup.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Broncos vs. Raiders
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first wager of $5 on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- You must make a minimum deposit and bet amount of $5.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- One-time playthrough requirement applies to bonus winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Broncos to cover the spread against the Raiders and win, you receive your original $5 plus regular winnings, plus $150 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you receive no bonus bets but can continue betting with your remaining account balance. That makes it more important to pick a winning bet to start with longer odds.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Thursday's kickoff. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account verification with personal information, including date of birth and address.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any available betting market, including Thursday Night Football options.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
New users can learn more about this operator's features and betting options in our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this initial welcome offer. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promotions' section. These rotating offers often feature popular games like Thursday Night Football and provide additional value for active bettors throughout the NFL season.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Apply this token to an anytime TD scorer bet and receive a share of $2M in bonus bets if your player scores the first or last TD of the Raiders vs. Broncos game.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More TNF sportsbook welcome offers
Want more out of this Raiders vs. Broncos game? Then check out the offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.