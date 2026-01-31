FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for Pistons vs Warriors Friday Night

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth $200 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins on Friday's Pistons vs Warriors matchup. This current sportsbook promos opportunity is available through Jan. 30 for eligible new customers.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Pistons vs Warriors betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for activation. New users simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first real money wager on any available betting market.

When your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook awards $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Warriors to cover the spread against Detroit and win, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If you then use those bonus bets on a +100 odds market and win, you collect $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Friday's Warriors vs Pistons game

Getting started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to claim your welcome bonus for Friday night's action:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial $5 real money wager on any Pistons vs Warriors betting market. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets within seven days to unlock withdrawable winnings.

New users can learn more about betting options and platform features by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the basketball season. These ongoing offers include profit boosts, parlay insurance options and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience.

Current customers can discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and promotional offers by checking the "Promotions" tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. The platform frequently updates these bonuses to coincide with major sporting events and popular betting markets.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.