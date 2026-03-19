FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $3,000 Back in Bonus Bets for March Madness Round 1

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on March Madness Round 1 action. The tournament begins Thursday with exciting matchups throughout the day, making it perfect timing to explore sportsbook promos available through March 19.

How the FanDuel March Madness welcome offer works

This generous welcome bonus provides new customers with substantial betting opportunities during college basketball's biggest tournament. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer, which delivers one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token protects wagers up to $300, making it ideal for betting on Thursday's opening round games.

The offer includes these key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per No Sweat Token on losing wagers.

Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you use your first No Sweat Token on Duke covering the spread against Siena and the Blue Devils fail to cover, you'll receive up to $300 back in Bonus Bets. However, if Duke covers easily as expected, you keep your winnings and can use tomorrow's token on another March Madness matchup like Texas versus BYU.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for March Madness betting

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on Thursday's tournament action.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking the registration link and downloading the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup is complete. Select any March Madness wager, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your bet. If your bet loses, receive up to $300 back in Bonus Bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond this welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout March Madness. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special tournament-themed bonuses during college basketball's premier event. Current customers can discover these rotating offers by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application, where new deals appear regularly to enhance the March Madness betting experience.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.