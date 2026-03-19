FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $300 Daily Bonus Bets for March Madness Round 1

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on March Madness Round 1 action. The tournament's opening round features compelling matchups including BYU vs. Texas and Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 19.

How the FanDuel March Madness bonus works

This FanDuel promo code offer requires no code entry and provides substantial value for March Madness betting. New users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days after signing up. Each token protects wagers up to $300, making it perfect for betting on games like the BYU vs. Texas clash where the Cougars' three-point shooting could determine the outcome.

The offer includes these key terms and conditions:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days.

Maximum refund of $300 per token on losing bets.

Refunds issued as bonus bets within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you bet $200 on Houston to cover the spread against Idaho and they fail to do so, you would receive $200 in bonus bets. Conversely, if the Cougars dominate as expected, your cash winnings would be available for immediate withdrawal. The same protection applies to any March Madness Round 1 matchup, whether you back Saint Mary's disciplined half-court offense or Texas A&M's physical rebounding advantage.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel March Madness bonus

Getting started with this March Madness offer takes just a few minutes and positions you to bet on all the tournament action.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically and toggle it on before placing your March Madness bet. Place your wager on any Round 1 game, such as the Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State matchup where the Bulldogs' experience should prevail. Collect your winnings immediately if successful, or receive bonus bets if your selection loses.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promotions for March Madness betting

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with enhanced odds, profit boosts, and special March Madness promotions. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings throughout the tournament, including same-game parlay insurance and enhanced payouts on specific bet types. These ongoing promotions complement the extensive March Madness betting markets available for every game from the First Four through the championship.

Current FanDuel customers can discover the latest bonus opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the mobile app. These offers often include bracket challenges, daily odds boosts on featured games, and special payouts for tournament-specific betting scenarios.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.