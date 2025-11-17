FanDuel Promo Code for Cowboys vs. Raiders Monday Night Football
New users can claim a generous welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code needed when betting on Monday Night Football's Cowboys vs. Raiders matchup on Nov. 17. This $150 bonus opportunity provides excellent value for those looking to explore sportsbook promos while watching Dak Prescott and the Cowboys battle Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Monday Night Football
This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code and offers straightforward terms for new customers. Simply place a $5 wager on any betting market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. The Cowboys vs. Raiders game presents numerous betting opportunities, from moneyline wagers to player props featuring stars like Prescott and Bowers.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets awarded only if your initial $5 wager wins.
- Bonus funds must be used within seven days of issuance.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cowboys to win and they defeat the Raiders, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if Dallas loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 stake.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Cowboys vs. Raiders
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires no special code and takes just a few simple steps. Here's how to get started before Monday Night Football kicks off:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Place your first $5 wager on any available market, including Cowboys vs. Raiders betting options.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue betting.
New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options in our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. These ongoing promotions can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel app, featuring enhanced odds, profit boosts, and special event bonuses. Regular users should check this section frequently, as FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers are updated regularly to maximize betting value across different sports and events.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Compare more Monday Night Football bonuses
On top of this FanDuel offer, you can claim promos from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook. Check them out below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
