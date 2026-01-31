FanDuel Promo Code for Seattle vs New England: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer for Seattle vs New England on Jan. 31. The $200 bonus activates when your $5 wager wins. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Seattle vs New England

This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any market. If that initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

When you win using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on Seattle to cover the spread at -110 odds and win, you receive your $4.55 profit plus the $200 bonus. If you then use $100 of that bonus on New England moneyline at +150 odds and win, you collect $150 in withdrawable cash. The bonus amount itself is not returned with your winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Seattle vs New England

Follow these steps to secure your welcome offer before the championship game:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 real money wager on Seattle vs New England or any other available market. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promotions" section with odds boosts, profit boosts, and special betting markets tied to major sporting events. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, so checking the app's promotions tab ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.