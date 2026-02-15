FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend USA vs. World
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with $100 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins on NBA All-Star Weekend USA vs. World action. This compelling sportsbook promos opportunity coincides perfectly with Sunday's international showcase. The Feb. 15 promotion gives basketball fans an excellent chance to capitalize on the midseason spectacle.
How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for NBA All-Star Weekend
New FanDuel customers can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code during registration. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code requirement has been waived for this streamlined sign-up process. Simply place your first $5 wager on any NBA All-Star Weekend USA vs. World betting market, and if it wins, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Consider these key terms and conditions for the FanDuel sign-up bonus:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to access the welcome offer.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.
- Place your initial $5 real money wager on any available market.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amounts are not returned with winning wagers from bonus funds.
For example, if you bet $5 on Team USA to win the All-Star game at +110 odds and they prevail, you'll receive your $5.50 payout plus $100 in bonus bets. However, if Team World pulls off the upset and your initial wager loses, you won't receive the bonus bets. When using your $100 bonus on a +200 market that wins, you'll collect $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim FanDuel promo codes for USA vs. World betting
Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus and start betting on the NBA All-Star Weekend international showdown:
- Register for your new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the mobile app or website.
- Complete the verification process with your personal information and identification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Navigate to the NBA All-Star Weekend betting markets and place your initial $5 wager.
- Wait for your bet to settle, and if it wins, receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus
FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the basketball season. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest deals and enhanced odds opportunities.
These recurring promotions often coincide with major sporting events like NBA All-Star Weekend, providing additional value for active users. FanDuel's promotional calendar typically includes daily odds boosts, weekend specials, and tournament-specific bonuses that complement the initial welcome offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.