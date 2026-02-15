The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with $100 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins on NBA All-Star Weekend USA vs. World action. This compelling sportsbook promos opportunity coincides perfectly with Sunday's international showcase. The Feb. 15 promotion gives basketball fans an excellent chance to capitalize on the midseason spectacle.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for NBA All-Star Weekend

New FanDuel customers can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code during registration. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code requirement has been waived for this streamlined sign-up process. Simply place your first $5 wager on any NBA All-Star Weekend USA vs. World betting market, and if it wins, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Consider these key terms and conditions for the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to access the welcome offer.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place your initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winning wagers from bonus funds.

For example, if you bet $5 on Team USA to win the All-Star game at +110 odds and they prevail, you'll receive your $5.50 payout plus $100 in bonus bets. However, if Team World pulls off the upset and your initial wager loses, you won't receive the bonus bets. When using your $100 bonus on a +200 market that wins, you'll collect $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim FanDuel promo codes for USA vs. World betting

Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus and start betting on the NBA All-Star Weekend international showdown:

Register for your new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process with your personal information and identification. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Navigate to the NBA All-Star Weekend betting markets and place your initial $5 wager. Wait for your bet to settle, and if it wins, receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the basketball season. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest deals and enhanced odds opportunities.

These recurring promotions often coincide with major sporting events like NBA All-Star Weekend, providing additional value for active users. FanDuel's promotional calendar typically includes daily odds boosts, weekend specials, and tournament-specific bonuses that complement the initial welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.