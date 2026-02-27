FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA, College Basketball and NHL Action

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $100 in bonus bets for tonight's exciting slate of NBA, college basketball and NHL games. This welcome bonus requires no code and delivers excellent value for Feb. 27 sportsbook promos .

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for tonight's games

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus operates on a simple premise: bet $5 and receive $100 in bonus bets if your wager wins. No promotional code is required to claim this offer. New users must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and make a minimum $5 deposit to qualify.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if the qualifying bet wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

Consider betting your $5 on tonight's Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. If you place a $5 moneyline bet on the Thunder at +120 odds and they win, you would receive your original $5 stake plus $6 in winnings, along with $100 in bonus bets. If the Thunder lose, you would only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA and NHL betting

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on tonight's NBA, college basketball and NHL action:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking the registration link. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first $5 real money wager on any available betting market. Receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying bet wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

FanDuel consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular customers can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers frequently feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.