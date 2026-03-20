FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus Bets Back for NCAA Tournament Friday Late Games

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on NCAA Tournament Friday late games. The March 20 welcome offer provides excellent value for sportsbook promos during the tournament's most exciting slate.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NCAA Tournament Friday games

This FanDuel promo code requires no code entry and delivers exceptional value through No Sweat Tokens. New users receive one token daily for 10 consecutive days, each providing up to $300 in bonus bet protection. The offer works perfectly for Friday's late NCAA Tournament slate featuring eight compelling matchups.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your wager loses.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Refunds credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Consider betting on Iowa vs. Clemson with your first No Sweat Token. If you wager $200 on Iowa to cover the spread and they fall short, you receive $200 in bonus bets. However, if Iowa covers and you win, you keep your original stake plus winnings with no bonus bet refund needed.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for NCAA Tournament betting

Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer and start betting on Friday's NCAA Tournament games:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete registration with your personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 to activate the welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup. Select any wager from Friday's NCAA Tournament slate and toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing the bet. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $300 within 72 hours. Repeat the process daily for 10 days with fresh No Sweat Tokens.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users during March Madness

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout March Madness. The sportsbook features daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and tournament-specific bonuses that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promotions' tab in your FanDuel Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and special offers.

These promotions often include enhanced payouts on popular tournament bets and special bonuses for multi-game parlays. FanDuel's promotional calendar stays active during major sporting events, ensuring existing users have plenty of opportunities to maximize their betting value beyond the initial welcome bonus.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.