FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $3,000 Back in Bonus Bets for March Madness Sunday Games

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on March Madness Sunday Round 2 games. The current sportsbook promos available through March 22 provide excellent value for the exciting slate of tournament matchups.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for March Madness betting

This welcome bonus provides exceptional value for new users looking to bet on Sunday's Round 2 games. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. New customers receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days after signing up.

The key terms and conditions include:

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the bonus.

Each No Sweat Token provides up to $300 in bonus bet refunds if your wager loses.

Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt and must be toggled on before placing bets.

Refunds are credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

For example, if you use your first No Sweat Token on Miami covering the spread against Purdue and the Hurricanes fail to cover, you receive up to $300 in bonus bets as a refund. If Kentucky beats Iowa State outright as you predicted, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. This structure allows you to explore different betting markets across all eight Sunday games with protection on your wagers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for March Madness Sunday games

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on Sunday's tournament action:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with valid personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup is complete. Select your wager on any of the eight Sunday Round 2 games and toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing the bet. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or use them for additional wagers.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users during March Madness

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout March Madness. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and tournament-specific bonuses in the app's Promotions section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like point spreads and player props for the remaining tournament games.

Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app regularly during the tournament to discover new promotional opportunities that complement your March Madness betting strategy.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.