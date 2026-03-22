FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $3,000 Back in Bonus Bets for March Madness Sunday Games
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on March Madness Sunday Round 2 games. The current sportsbook promos available through March 22 provide excellent value for the exciting slate of tournament matchups.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for March Madness betting
This welcome bonus provides exceptional value for new users looking to bet on Sunday's Round 2 games. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. New customers receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days after signing up.
The key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the bonus.
- Each No Sweat Token provides up to $300 in bonus bet refunds if your wager loses.
- Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt and must be toggled on before placing bets.
- Refunds are credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.
For example, if you use your first No Sweat Token on Miami covering the spread against Purdue and the Hurricanes fail to cover, you receive up to $300 in bonus bets as a refund. If Kentucky beats Iowa State outright as you predicted, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. This structure allows you to explore different betting markets across all eight Sunday games with protection on your wagers.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for March Madness Sunday games
Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on Sunday's tournament action:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with valid personal information.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus eligibility.
- Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup is complete.
- Select your wager on any of the eight Sunday Round 2 games and toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing the bet.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or use them for additional wagers.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users during March Madness
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout March Madness. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and tournament-specific bonuses in the app's Promotions section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like point spreads and player props for the remaining tournament games.
Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app regularly during the tournament to discover new promotional opportunities that complement your March Madness betting strategy.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.