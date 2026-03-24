FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Games Tuesday

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets daily for 10 days when betting on Tuesday's NBA and NHL action. Tonight's compact four-game NBA slate features playoff contenders, while the NHL delivers meaningful games with postseason implications. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 24.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Tuesday's games

This welcome bonus provides exceptional value for new bettors looking to wager on tonight's basketball and hockey games. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. New users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days, with each token providing up to $300 in bonus bet protection.

The key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

Each No Sweat Token covers up to $300 per wager.

Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Bonus bet refunds are credited within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

For example, if you bet $200 on the Knicks to beat the Pelicans and they lose, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. If you wager $100 on a Colorado Avalanche moneyline victory and they win, you keep your original stake plus winnings with no bonus bet refund needed. The protection applies to any qualifying wager on tonight's NBA or NHL games.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA and NHL betting

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate the welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after registration. Select your wager on tonight's NBA or NHL games and toggle on your token. Place your bet with up to $300 in protection per token. Collect your daily tokens for the next nine days to maximize value.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated Promotions section. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like player props and team totals across NBA and NHL games.

The sportsbook updates these FanDuel promo codes and bonuses regularly, so checking the Promotions tab ensures you never miss valuable betting opportunities on your favorite sports.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.