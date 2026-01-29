FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for New England vs Seattle Big Game

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer without needing an actual code for the upcoming Big Game between New England and Seattle. The welcome bonus delivers $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. FanDuel's latest sportsbook promos make this Championship matchup even more compelling for new bettors.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for the Big Game

This FanDuel sign-up bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate, making it simple for new users to claim. After registering and depositing $5, place your first real money wager of $5 on any available market for the New England vs Seattle Championship game. If your bet wins, FanDuel awards $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

When using bonus bets, only winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on New England to win at +110 odds and they capture the Championship, you receive your original $5.50 payout plus $200 in bonus bets. If you then use those bonus bets on a +100 market and win, you collect $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for New England vs Seattle

Getting started with this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few simple steps before the Big Game kicks off.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 real money wager on any New England vs Seattle betting market. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Use bonus bets within seven days to unlock withdrawable winnings.

New users can learn more about the platform features and betting options in our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout major sporting events. These offers often include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special Championship-themed promotions that enhance the betting experience. Current users can find the latest deals by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, where new offers are updated frequently during big games like the New England vs Seattle matchup.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.