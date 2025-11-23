FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Buccaneers vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets if You Win
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to wager on the Buccaneers vs. Rams Sunday Night Football matchup on Nov. 23. This $150 bonus requires no code. It delivers bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. Both teams enter this Week 12 showdown with playoff aspirations, as the Buccaneers look to bounce back from losing three of their last four games while the Rams ride a five-game winning streak into this primetime battle. This is one of the easiest sportsbook promos you’ll find for Sunday Night Football.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Sunday Night Football
New FanDuel users can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code. The offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and initial wager on any available betting market. When your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate your account.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available market, including Buccaneers vs. Rams betting options.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Buccaneers to cover the spread and win, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If the Buccaneers fail to cover, you receive no bonus bets but can still enjoy other offers available on the platform.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Buccaneers vs. Rams
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus before Sunday Night Football kicks off:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with personal information and verify your identity.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any available market, including Buccaneers vs. Rams betting options.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Remember that no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is required to claim this offer. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides value to existing customers through a range of promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can discover ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses change frequently, ensuring there are always new ways.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
More Bucs vs. Rams promos
Make sure to check out other offers below to get even more out of this SNF clash and beyond.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.