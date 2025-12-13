FanDuel Promo Code Offer for LA Bowl: Boise State vs Washington
New FanDuel users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer without entering any code for Saturday's LA Bowl matchup between Boise State and Washington. The $150 bonus bet promotion gives new customers the chance to earn bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager on Dec. 14. FanDuel continues to offer competitive sportsbook promos for major college football bowl games.
FanDuel promo code offer details for LA Bowl betting
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no promotional code entry for new customers. This FanDuel sign-up bonus activates when new users place their first $5 wager on any available betting market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets awarded only if the first $5 wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Boise State to cover the spread and win, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If you lose your initial wager on Washington's moneyline, no bonus bets are awarded. When using bonus bets on future LA Bowl props with +100 odds, a winning $150 bonus bet returns $150 in withdrawable cash, not $300.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo for Boise State vs Washington
Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps before Saturday's LA Bowl kickoff. New users must register through qualifying links and download the mobile app to remain eligible.
- Click a qualifying link to begin FanDuel registration and download the mobile app.
- Complete account verification with personal information and make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Place your first $5 real money wager on any LA Bowl betting market or other available sports.
- Receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
Regular winnings from your first $5 bet are available for immediate withdrawal regardless of outcome. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional sportsbook details and features.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond FanDuel promo codes for new users. Current FanDuel members can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special college football bowl season promotions. These rotating offers appear in the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application and are updated frequently throughout major sporting events.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.