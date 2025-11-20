FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win
The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to bet on Thursday Night Football for Week 12 when the Buffalo Bills visit the Houston Texans on Nov. 20. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $150 bonus after placing a winning $5 wager. This AFC matchup features two teams coming off Week 11 victories, with the 7-3 Bills looking to maintain their strong season against the 5-5 Texans, who are fighting for playoff positioning. There aren’t many sportsbook promos that are easier to claim than this FanDuel offer.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Thursday Night Football
New FanDuel users can take advantage of this welcome bonus without needing any FanDuel promo code when betting on the Bills-Texans Thursday Night Football game. The offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and initial wager on any available betting market. If your $5 bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code welcome offer include:
- A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate your account.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any FanDuel Sportsbook market, including Thursday Night Football.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wins.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Bills to cover the spread against Houston and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if you bet on the Texans to win and they come up short, no bonus bets are awarded. Check out other sportsbook promos available for comparison.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for TNF
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these simple steps to get started before Thursday Night Football’s kickoff:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any available market, including Thursday Night Football betting options.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel promotions for all users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These promotions frequently include profit boosts for specific games, same-game parlay insurance, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. Current users should regularly check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and special offers available for upcoming games and events.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Apply this token to an anytime TD scorer bet and receive a share of $2M in bonus bets if your player scores the first or last TD of Thursday Night Football.
- NFL Profit Boost: Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a wager for the New York Jets @ New England Patriots NFL Game taking place on November 13th, 2025!
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
Compare Thursday Night Football promos
See how FanDuel stacks up to other top U.S. operators like DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.