FanDuel Promo Code Offers $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for NCAA Tournament Saturday Late Games

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on NCAA Tournament Saturday late games. This welcome bonus provides excellent value for March Madness action, and you can explore additional sportsbook promos available March 21.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NCAA Tournament betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and delivers exceptional value for new customers. After creating your account and making a minimum $5 deposit, you receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token protects wagers up to $300, meaning losing bets get refunded as bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 days with maximum $300 refund per token.

Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you bet $200 on Duke to cover the spread against TCU and they lose, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If Houston beats Texas A&M as you predicted, your winnings are immediately available for withdrawal. This protection applies to any NCAA Tournament matchup, whether you back Gonzaga against Texas or take the points with VCU versus Illinois.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for March Madness

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes, and you can immediately begin betting on Saturday's NCAA Tournament action.

Register for your new FanDuel account by providing personal information including date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to access your welcome bonus. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 to activate the promotion. Receive your first No Sweat Token and toggle it on before placing your NCAA Tournament wager. If your bet loses, receive bonus bet refunds within 72 hours up to $300 per token.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers throughout March Madness and beyond. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings with enhanced odds, parlay boosts and special tournament-themed bonuses. Current customers can discover these FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers by checking the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide additional betting value for NCAA Tournament action and other major sporting events.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.